Interesting Stat On Drew McIntyre’s WWE World Title Win At WrestleMania 40

Drew McIntyre’s expectations were not met at WWE WrestleMania 40, but he can technically claim to have won a World Title in front of fans, which he did not do at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, when he dethroned Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title and his second reign in the Thunderdome.

McIntyre faced Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the WrestleMania XL premium live event from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the second night’s opening bout. He had become the #1 contender for the title after winning the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match at the PLE-themed event in Australia several weeks prior.

McIntyre connected with two Claymore kicks. However, after the match, McIntyre celebrated with his wife at ringside before confronting CM Punk, who was commentating on the match. This provoked Punk to attack him. Damian Priest came out to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and took the title.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that McIntyre has won five World Titles in his career, but no one has paid to see him defend them.

This occurred during TNA World Champion’s free shows at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL in 2016 and 2017. His two previous WWE Title victories occurred during the pandemic, when WWE had no fans in attendance.