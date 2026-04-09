Is CM Punk WWE’s Goodwill Ambassador?

What’s old is new again.

Sure, that’s a cliche, ironically implying itself what’s old can find new life, but sometimes things are cliches because they are true.

On Raw, seemingly in another rebuttal to Pat McAfee’s bizarre heel turn and counterproductive promo on Smackdown last week, CM Punk cut another worked shoot-type of promo, with another reference to Vince when he was ranting about Roman Reigns, as well as a very deliberate mention of McAfee with a reference to Ari Emmanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, the parent company of TKO, that was rumored to have inserted the former NFL football player into the current crop of storylines in a late-minute attempt to move the numbers of Wrestlemania ticket sales since the metrics still put the organization 30% behind where they were last year.

Given Cody Rhodes’ originally unscheduled promo to response to McAfee’s segment that unintentionally went too far of script, and CM Punk’s mic work that mentioned Vince again as the, “weird old man,” is it possible that the current WWE product is going to see another influx of heel authority figures to provide opposition to the fiery baby faces?

The notion of more heel authority figures will probably make you shake your head initially, but with the current narrative of the promotion, could it be a remedy for some of the hurdles that the organization faces right now?

More than a decade ago, during CM Punk’s original run in the company, he promoted himself as “the voice of the voiceless” in many segments. As a heel, he could use that moniker to invoke a cult leader status as if he knew what was best for his Straight Edge Society faction. As a baby face, he could be the voice of the fans that management seemingly disregarded, as the publicly-traded corporation had completely monopolized the industry at a certain point. Right now, the stage could be set for CM Punk to speak up for the little guy, the average Joe Hanson, or the everyday consumer that can’t realistically afford some of the astronomical ticket prices. The narrative around the corporation at the moment is that TKO simply got too greedy and took advantage of the fans’ loyalty, pricing the majority of them out of the marquee pay-per-views.

CM Punk has been known as a rebel, albeit a hypocritical rebel, over the years. He didn’t mind showing up in Saudi Arabia and groveling as long as the blood money that he criticized years earlier was going in his pocket this time. But, as we know, especially within the sports entertainment genre, perception is reality, and if that’s a specific star on the roster that can get over the angle that he’s going to rage against the corporate machine, it’s CM Punk. Don’t get me wrong, CM Punk isn’t Steve Austin, no matter how much he wants to frame himself in those terms, but the same type of storyline, to a lesser degree, can work in this situation.

We’ve discussed in recent weeks how management hit the panic button on the sluggish ticket sales, offering 31% and 25% discounts, which proved to be too little too late since the other costs involved with travel increased significantly as we get closer to Wrestlemania. Travelers might save 25% or 31% on the live event tickets, but flight costs and hotel reservations on relatively short notice exceed those savings. The conflict with Iran and the surge in fuel prices didn’t help matters, but there were indications that fans were priced out of WM 42 a few months before the war in the middle east started. One of the legitimately shocking points that Punk made in the promo on Raw was the proclamation to lower the ticket prices. Usually, this is the worst move that a commodity can make publicly because it lets the general public know that the brand isn’t as in demand as it was a few years ago, and it tell the audience that they were foolish for paying the inflated prices to get into the building that night. In some ways, it’s publicly admitting defeat, which doesn’t create a sense of optimism ahead of the biggest show of the year. That being said, the entire scenario could be used, if crafted properly, to turn the negative into a positive with a storyline that might theoretically get WWE through the rest of the year.

To avoid the embarrassment of admitting that TKO overplayed their hand, assuming that fans would pay more or less any price for the privilege to attend the corporate spectacles, CM Punk’s calls to lower prices could be an indirect way for the office to save face and actually move some tickets at the same time. It puts CM Punk over because he was the baby face that stood up for consumers and allowed it to be affordable for them to buy tickets ago. Of course, as we know, this would all be designed to justify lowering ticket prices to be able to sell more or them, but the point is, it’s an equation that solves the problem by putting the shine on the anti-hero.

Speaking of the anti-hero, based on the very similar promo that Cody cut last week on Smackdown before Punk cut an amplified version of it on Raw, this all might set the table for another corporate faction to mimic the Steve Austin/Vince McMahon rivalry from years ago. Punk referenced, Ari Emmanuel, The Rock, and Vince McMahon. I don’t see Ari stepping away from a billion dollar corporation to play the bad guy on a wrestling show, but with the amount of times Vince has been referred to recently, I’d say it’s at least a possibility. Furthermore, Roman has been a baby face for a few years and it wouldn’t be out of the question to turn him heel again. Roman, Randy Orton, and McAfee, with an occasional cameo from The Rock would be more than enough to fuel WWE throughout 2026. Roman and Randy are strictly WWE projects, whereas Punk was almost deemed an outsider, and Cody had to leave the company to get into the position that he is now as a top star. In some respects, the story writes itself, the corporate image to oppose the baby faces that represent the fans.

However, this could be a difficult needle to thread, as there’s a fine line between a compelling angle and counterproductive results.

Obviously, there have been way too many heel authority figures over the years, sometimes to spite the fans that support the company. You have to be careful because again, there’s a fine line between selling the fans on watching the greedy corporate shills get knocked off of their pedal stool, and trying to convince the audience that they should give their money to “the bad guys” to attend the shows. There’s a reason that the WWE as a brand had a level of good will with the audience for the first time in years after it was made very clear that Triple H was the head of the company, because he was deemed to be the one that would run the organization with a level of respect for the performers after Vince was exiled in disgrace. The social media posts when Triple H congratulated talent on their accomplishments, sincere or not, shaped how the modern audience viewed him. He wasn’t seen as the politicking egomaniac of the early-2000s that just wouldn’t put over Booker T at WM 19, or had to somehow end up in the main event almost every year during that era. Specifically, since he took the public role of his involvement with NXT before he took over the main roster, the narrative of Triple H is the aging legend that wants to help the next generation. Putting the heat on the company only works in specific scenarios, with the previously mentioned, Austin/McMahon storyline being the most successful example, but there’s an argument to be made that it could work here, too.

That being said, this set of circumstances is far from ideal. The office booked itself into a corner and now have to look for a way to make the best of the situation. It’s been more than a decade since the yes movement with Daniel Bryan so now could be the time, based on the discontent with the expensive costs to follow the brand, including the $30 ESPN subscription fee after years of cheaper prices, to book a heel authority faction that the baby faces can conquer. The biggest takeaway from any of this should probably be, and hopefully this is the case, regardless of if Punk’s promo sparks a heel authority group, the WWE has to do something going forward that will renew a level of good will with the audience.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

Email [email protected] | You can follow me on Instagram, Facebook, & Threads @jimlamotta89