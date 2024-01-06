On Friday, January 5th, 2024 at the first Friday Night SmackDown of the new year, Kevin Owens faced off with Santos Escobar in the finals of the United States Championship tournament. The winner of this match was announced to face off with Logan Paul for the coveted United States Championship at the Royal Rumble later this month.

Kevin Owens would ultimately be victorious against a very game Santos Escobar in an incredible match. Logan Paul, who was on commentary at the time, wasted little time getting into it with Owens, calling him out on the mic instantly after the match. Owens responded by knocking Paul out with a big right hand to end the segment, making his presence felt.

This begs the question, is Kevin Owens the right person to dethrone Logan Paul for the United States Championship?

Many fans, myself included, are tired of the part-time champions across the board in all of wrestling. This more than applies to Logan Paul. Paul is an incredibly talented wrestler, and a true “megastar” in every sense of the word, but he should be used as a special attraction and not an integral part of the roster.

With that said, should Kevin Owens be next in line to be the United States Champion? The answer, quite simply, is no. There is only one person who should dethrone Paul for the United States Champion, and his name is LA Knight. Unfortunately, this may mean another three months of Paul being the United States Champion.

Kevin Owens is more than due a single’s title run. He is one of the top stars in WWE and nobody can take that away from him, including one of my personal favorites. However, the story between Knight and Paul writes itself. The promo battles and the match with LA Knight could be a show-stealer at WrestleMania 40, and in every sense of the word it will be a true megastar vs. megastar match-up.

At WrestleMania 40, Logan Paul could, and should, defend his United States Championship against LA Knight. Knight can finally get his big moment in front of tens of thousands of people while becoming a champion in the process. That pop will be monumental and one of the biggest at WrestleMania 40, should it happen.