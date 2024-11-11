Jack Perry vs. Yota Tsuji, Additional Title Match Set For Wrestle Dynasty 2025

Yota Tsuji vs. “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi or Konosuke Takeshita for the NEVER Openweight title and possibly the AEW International title have been announced for the upcoming NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view.

The following is the official announcement with all of the details:

Two matches added to Wrestle Dynasty January 5

After a wild night in Lowell MA for Fighting Spirit Unleashed, two more matches have been added to an increasingly loaded cross promotional card January 5 at Wrestle Dynasty.Watch Wrestle Kingdom 19 and Wrestle Dynasty LIVE and in English January 4 and 5 2024!International tickets on sale NOW for the Tokyo Dome!Jack Perry and Yota Tsuji will go one on one at the Tokyo Dome. After tag team success for he and Shingo Takagi in Lowell, Yota Tsuji was surprised by a mysterious video that made a target of the Gene Blaster. It was soon revealed that the man behind the video was Scapegoat Jack Perry, who rocked Tsuji with his Glass Jaw Knee. Tsuji’s success in New Japan Cup this spring overshadowed the appearance of Perry in HOUSE OF TORTURE, and Perry has not forgiven Tsuji for ploughing through both Ren Narita and EVIL to take the spring tournament. Now the Scapegoat faces a man who could well be IWGP Global Champion by the time Wrestle Dynasty comes around in a struggle for power.Also official for January 5, Tomohiro Ishii will take on either Shingo Takagi or Konosuke Takeshita. At Fighting Spirit Unleashed, Takagi challenged Takeshita; the match has been made for the NEVER Openweight Championship but if Takeshita is still AEW International Champion by the time Wrestle Kingdom rolls round, that match will see both belts on the line. Either way, Ishii has demanded to face whoever emerges from January 4, and could well end up with both titles around his waist!