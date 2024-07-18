Jackie Redmond Asks Rhea Ripley If Jey Uso Has Her Phone Number

WWE backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond recently took to her official Twitter (X) account and shared a video asking the WWE locker room if they were either Team Liv Morgan or Team Rhea Ripley. Redmond also approached Ripley herself, asking if “Main Event” Jey Uso has her phone number yet, which comes after what transpired on RAW this past Monday night.

Ripley simply responded to the question with, “Yeet.”

Ripley will challenge WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan for her title at SummerSlam, which is set to take place on Saturday, August 3 from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

