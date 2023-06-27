Jackie Redmond Named WWE RAW Backstage Interviewer And Live Event Kickoff Show Co-Host

Jackie Redmond will play a bigger part in WWE.

Variety reported on Tuesday that Redmond has been named as the backstage interviewer for Monday Night Raw with Bryon Saxton, as well as the premium live event launch events alongside Kayla Braxton, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg.

In addition to her work for NHL Network and WBD Sports, Redmond will continue to conduct studio work for the organisation with Raw Talk and Talking Smack.

Cathy Kelley will be promoted to SmackDown, where she will work as a backstage interviewer with Kayla Braxton. Megan Morant will be the next host of Raw Talk, SmackDown LowDown, and overseas broadcasts.

In 2021, Redmond joined WWE as a co-host of Raw Talk and “Talking Smack.” Prior to joining WWE, she worked as a broadcaster and reporter for firms such as Rogers Sportsnet in her home country of Canada.

This shift occurred when WWE reshuffled the broadcast staff in October 2022, moving certain announcers throughout Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. The same release revealed Kelley’s return to WWE after leaving in 2020.