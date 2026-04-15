Jacob Fatu Explains Origin of “I Love You, Solo” Line

WWE star Jacob Fatu appeared on the RAW Recap podcast to discuss various topics, including the origin of the line, “I love you, Solo.”

Fatu said, “It’s something that just came up. It just came up right before we walked out. The funny story about that was Road Dogg. I seen him in catering the next day. ‘I love you, Solo! I love you!’ And I’m thinking, ‘Oh, he’s messing with me.’ But after a certain time, I was sitting there eating, and he walks up, just, ‘Hey, man, I don’t know what it was about that. It just stuck with me. I love you, Solo!’ Just walks away, but you know me; instead of thinking that he’s messing with me, ‘Oh, okay, man, I’ma stick to it.’ I just kept saying it and kept saying it, and the next thing you know, when the crowd starts coming with it, it was pretty good.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)