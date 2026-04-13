Jacob Fatu Reveals New Tattoo Ahead Of WrestleMania 42 Match

Jacob Fatu has given fans a closer look at his latest tattoo just days before stepping into one of the biggest matches of his career at WrestleMania 42.

The new ink was first noticed during Fatu’s match against Tama Tonga on the April 10 episode of SmackDown, where fans spotted fresh artwork along the outside of his left arm. Tattoo artist Michael Fatutoa, also known as @samoan_mike on Instagram, later shared a video showcasing the full design, which wraps around Fatu’s existing “Journey” tattoo.

Fatu is set for a high-profile clash at WrestleMania 42, where he will face Drew McIntyre in an Unsanctioned Match. The bout is currently scheduled to take place during the opening hour of WrestleMania Saturday on April 18, which will air on ESPN 2 as part of WWE’s broadcast partnership.

Also slated for that opening window is the six-man tag team match featuring Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed against LA Knight, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso. One of the two matches is expected to officially kick off WrestleMania 42.

With the Unsanctioned stipulation allowing for fewer restrictions, Fatu and McIntyre will have significant freedom in how the match unfolds. Given its placement early in the show — particularly in front of a wider ESPN audience — the match is positioned as a key showcase for WWE as it sets the tone for the entire WrestleMania weekend.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full WrestleMania 42 coverage and updates.