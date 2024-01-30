Jade Cargill And Andrade Address Their Surprise WWE Royal Rumble Appearances

As PWMania.com previously reported, this past Saturday night’s 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event saw the highly-anticipated return of former AEW star Andrade El Idolo and the official WWE in-ring debut of Jade Cargill during their respective Royal Rumble Matches.

Cargill took to her Twitter (X) account and commented on her WWE in-ring debut after signing with the company several months ago. Cargill wrote, “#28” on of of her tweets, which is a reference to her entry number in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Cargill then sent out a second tweet and wrote, “A Storm Is Coming…⚡️⛈️🌪️”

Andrade took to his Twitter (X) account as well to comment on his highly-anticipated return to WWE. Andrade wrote, “Thank you @WWE universe!!” Gracias al universo de @wweespanol”

You can check out Cargill and Andrade’s posts below.