WWE NXT is back.

The weekly two-hour WWE NXT on The CW Network program returns live tonight at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

The following matches are being advertised heading into tonight’s show:

* TNA Champion Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana

* Myles Borne vs. Charlie Dempsey (NXT Heritage Cup Rules)

* DarkState vs. Chase U

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.