WWE Hall Of Famer On R-Truth’s Release: “One Of The Most Bizarre Releases I’ve Seen”

Following the shocking announcement that R-Truth (Ron Killings) had been released by WWE over the weekend, WWE Hall of Famer JBL shared his candid thoughts during a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast.

JBL admitted he initially believed the news was a joke:

“I don’t understand this with Ron Killings either. I mean, it’s the same perplexing thing to me. I thought it was a joke. Brian Armstrong (Road Dogg) had something on his Twitter… He goes, ‘I’m really bummed. I can’t believe they released R-Truth,’ or something like that. I looked it up and [thought] it’s got to be a storyline.”

JBL emphasized how recent R-Truth had remained relevant on television and with fans:

“The guy just main-evented Saturday Night’s Main Event. He’s selling a ton of merch. It’s absolutely perplexing to me. One of the most bizarre releases that I’ve seen.”

He also praised the 53-year-old veteran’s longevity and condition:

“Ron, Truth, has had a great career, and of course, he’s still got years left. He’s in tremendous shape. He looks like he’s 28, moves like he’s 28. He’s unbelievably talented. There’s nothing he can’t do.”

JBL believes Truth’s charisma and intelligence will carry him into even greater success:

“It takes a smart guy to play a dumb guy… Wrestling, the guys who played the dumb guys are usually very smart. Killings is a very smart guy. He can get anything over. I would imagine he’s going to be a massive star, a bigger star.”

He concluded with a bold prediction:

“A year from now? I’ll take that bet with anybody—a bigger star a year from now than he is right now.”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on R-Truth’s next chapter.