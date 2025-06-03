Backstage News On Savio Vega’s Role At WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Event

Savio Vega is reportedly set to be involved in this Saturday’s highly anticipated WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event.

According to PWInsider.com, Vega will be present at the show, and Dave Meltzer confirmed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the Puerto Rican wrestling legend will serve as a producer for the inter-promotional special.

“Also, there’s a lot of talk about Savio Vega. You know who is going to be there? I do not know if he will appear before people, but it’s not like he’s into interfere or do anything… well, maybe he will,” Meltzer noted. “But, Savio Vega is a producer for the show, so it’s not necessarily that he’s a performer for the show, but he is going to be there. I mean, that part is accurate.”

This marks Vega’s first WWE-related involvement since his memorable cameo at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico, where he aided Bad Bunny in his critically acclaimed street fight against Damian Priest.

Additionally, Hector “Moody” Jack Melendez—another Puerto Rican wrestling figure—has reportedly signed with WWE to contribute creatively behind the scenes as part of their AAA collaboration.

The WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event will stream live this Saturday, June 7th, on WWE’s official YouTube channel, broadcasting from the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full results and backstage coverage from Worlds Collide.