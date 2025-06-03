WWE Legends Set For Rare Appearance This Weekend

WWE Hall of Famers Greg “The Hammer” Valentine and “Mr. USA” Tony Atlas are set to embark on a special meet-and-greet tour across Pennsylvania and Ohio this weekend, offering fans a unique opportunity to interact with these wrestling legends.

The tour kicks off on Friday, June 6, 2025, at D and E Collectibles in Pittsburgh, PA. From 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, fans can meet both Valentine and Atlas at 700 Main St, Sharpsburg, PA. Autograph and photo opportunities will be available, with combo packages offered at discounted rates.

On Saturday, June 7, 2025, the duo will appear at the Niles Retro Toy Market in Niles, OH, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. This event provides another chance for fans to engage with the wrestling greats and obtain signed memorabilia.

Later that evening, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Valentine and Atlas will be at ActionToyMan in Erie, PA, located at 1215 W 26th St. This appearance offers fans in the Erie area the opportunity to meet the Hall of Famers and collect autographs and photos.

ATD Promotions has also announced the availability of two Greg Valentine Classic Superstars figures in stock for his appearances next weekend. These collectibles will be available for $100 with his autograph, providing fans with a chance to own a piece of wrestling memorabilia.

For more information on these events and future appearances, fans are encouraged to visit ATD Promotions’ official Facebook page.