Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair Tease WWE NXT Appearance

The WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions will be keeping a close eye on tonight’s WWE NXT.

Ahead of the September 10 episode of WWE NXT as part of “WWE Week on USA Network,” WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill each took to X to tease a potential future appearance for the brand.

“If the Street Profits from SmackDown can come to NXT, the WWE Women’s Tag Team CHAMPS might need to make their own lil appearance someday too,” Belair wrote via X. “Jade Cargill we want to take these titles everywhere!”

Cargill responded, “So much talent headed from SmackDown to NXT. Like we said we are taking OUR Tag Team Titles everywhere. I like the idea, Bianca Belair. Keeping an eye out WWE NXT.”

