Jade Cargill Deactivates Her Twitter Account

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has deactivated her Twitter account.

Cargill most recently updated her Instagram stories but hasn’t given a reason for the deactivation. There is no indication as to why she deleted the account, although she has done so before.

Cargill momentarily shut her Twitter account in December because she believed she was wasting too much time on the social media platform.

Hopefully Jade is doing great and that she is only removing the account to take a break from Twitter.

The AEW star just accomplished the incredible achievement of going undefeated for 500 days in AEW, with a 35-0 record, the longest undefeated streak in AEW history.

Goldberg’s winning streak was surpassed by Cargill, but Asuka’s 914-day winning streak in NXT and WWE remains her goal.