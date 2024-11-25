Jade Cargill Legitimately Injured

WWE will be missing one of its biggest performers for the next few months.

WWE is preparing for the Survivor Series, which takes place on Saturday, as well as the crowning of the inaugural WWE Women’s US Champion at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The absence of Jade Cargill had an impact on both events.

Cargill was scheduled to work the Women’s WarGames match and take part in the event. Last Friday on SmackDown, WWE filmed an angle in which Cargill was lying on top of a car. They did not reveal who did it, but rather the mystery attacker storyline is unfolding.

According to Dave Metlzer, Cargill being pulled from storylines was intended to cover up a real injury. However, the severity of the injuries is unknown. It is known that she will be out of action for at least three months, if not more.

It’s unknown what WWE plans to do with the Women’s Tag Team Titles she and Bianca Belair currently hold. We hope her rapid recovery.