Jade Cargill Wants Paul Heyman As Manager For New WWE Goal

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill has revealed a bold future goal — and she already knows who she’d want by her side to make it happen.

Speaking with 8 News Now in Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania 42, Cargill was asked about the legacy of Chyna, who famously broke barriers by winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship. When asked if she would consider pursuing a similar path, Cargill didn’t hesitate.

“Of course. If they let me and, listen, I would love Paul Heyman to be my manager if I’m going that route. But, if they let me, I would love that and I would take over for sure. Of course,” Cargill said.

When it was suggested that pairing with Heyman would elevate things even further, Cargill made it clear she’s all for the idea.

“Let it happen, guys. Let it happen.”

Cargill’s comments hint at the possibility of her eventually stepping into traditionally male-dominated championship territory, following in the footsteps of Chyna’s historic run.

For now, her focus remains on WrestleMania 42, where she is set to defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley on Night Two, April 19.

Elsewhere on the card, Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee will defend her title against Becky Lynch on Night One, April 18.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 coverage and updates on Jade Cargill.