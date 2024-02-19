Jake Roberts Believes Cody Rhodes Is The Future Of WWE, Says It’s Time For Roman Reigns To Step Down

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including John Laurinaitis claiming he’s a victim in the latest Vince McMahon lawsuit.

Roberts said, “It blows my mind and sounds to me like he might be trying to protect his butt. I wasn’t around him at all. No, no. Okay, at all. So I met him a couple of times, you know, later on after I’ve already left the WWF, but I was never around him.”

Roberts also talked about how he believes “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, is the future of WWE and how it’s time for “The Tribal Chief,” Roman Reigns, to step down.

Roberts said, “I definitely think he’s the future. You know, it’s time for Roman to step down. It’s been time for him to step down, and it’s just a shame the one-to-one all the good guys get fucked. Yeah, no. It seems to me that Cody’s worked hard, very, very hard. He’s worked through injuries. He’s worked through sickness. He’s worked through it all. And then steel goes out there and performs unbelievably. And for him to get the snafu again. That’s gonna leave a nasty taste in people’s mouth.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.