Jake Roberts Discusses The Travel Schedule In Mid-Atlantic Compared To Mid-South

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Wahoo McDaniel.

Roberts said, “Well, it wasn’t, Wahoo [wanting to work with him]. He beat the shit out of you, man. You go to the ring with him, and the first thing that happens is you get a great big handprint on your chest. By the end of the match, blood blisters had come up, and he’d busted them. So your chest would be bleeding. Nothing fun about that, bro.”

Regarding how he deals with someone who works stiff in the ring, he said, “I get some back. Go to town on him, bro.”

He also talked about whether he was familiar with talents from Mid-Atlantic, “I’d heard about them, but I didn’t know them. Definitely.”

Regarding the travel schedule in Mid-Atlantic compared to Mid-South, Roberts said, “It wasn’t as bad, you know? Probably averaged 300, 200. Oh. Hold on. 400 miles a night. 300 or 400 between 300 and 400. Whereas with Watts, it was between 500 and 600.”

