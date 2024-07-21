Jake Roberts Explains The Effects Of Chops In Pro Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the effects of chops in pro wrestling.

Roberts said, “Well, I would watch (Roddy) Piper and (Ric) Flair go to the ring. And I watch him, five minutes into the match they’ve already got blood blisters on him. By the end of the match, those blisters had been busted. So they’re bleeding from the chest. Their chest with a Raw piece of meat. That was a nightly thing with Wahoo.”

On being with Scott Hall at the accountability crib:

“It was a pretty serious time, man. You know, he was having a hip replacement, trying to get sober. I was trying to get sober, having shoulder surgery. So it was pretty serious moments. There wasn’t a lot of fun and games, we were both fighting it… We could have been closer. We could have been closer. We didn’t get to the brother stage.”

On questioning spots being called:

“Well, I’ve had situations where somebody calls something, and I questioned it. You know, ‘What the f**k is that?’ And it was with Hercules Hernandez. We were in Oakland, California. And I got him in an armbar and he just said, ‘Bra, I’m going to shoot you off, and hit you with my flying blah, blah, blah.’ I’m like, ‘What the f**k is that?’ He goes, ‘I don’t know yet. I made it up.’ And he shot me off; f**k, man. He did some type of flip type thing. He caught me in the head with his knee. I went down like, ‘God damn, We’ll never do that again.’ The next day, he’s on crutches. He’d hurt his knee hitting my bone head.”

