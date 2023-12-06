Jake Roberts Speaks Out About CM Punk Returning To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including CM Punk returning to WWE.

Roberts said, “I’m not shocked. I’m not shocked at all. Never say never in wrestling. As soon as you say, ‘no,’ it’s going to happen. It’s all about money, man. If they think they can make a buck with you, they’re going to bring you in.”

Roberts also talked about how he hardly saw Punk in AEW since Punk had his own dressing room and was there most of the time.

“I haven’t been around him enough to judge him any either way. I may have said 20 words to him, that’s it. You know, at AEW, he had his own dressing room, so I’d never see him. He just stayed in there.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)