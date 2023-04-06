Jay White Makes AEW Return On Dynamite, Tony Khan Confirms Signing

Jay White is #AllElite.

The Bullet Club leader appeared at the top of this week’s AEW Dynamite show, interfering before the Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson match.

“Switchblade” and Robinson beat down Starks, with White connecting with his Bladerunner finisher and the two leaving him laying.

As soon as the segment wrapped up, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan took to Twitter and confirmed the signing.