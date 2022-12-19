Jay White Talks About Being Wanted By Many Pro Wrestling Companies These Days

“Switchblade” is a popular commodity these days.

Jay White recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an interview, during which he commented about being a very highly wanted man in the pro wrestling business, with many top promotions vying for his services.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On his appearances for other companies: “At the end of the day, but really at the beginning of the day, at the beginning of the whole journey, isn’t that the goal to get to the top and stuff? If you’re going to do that, you have to be aware that people are going to be coming for you. How do you know that? Because you were one of those people. You start off trying to get to the top, you’re going after somebody as well.”

On how everyone has their eyes on him: “You understand that that’s how it works. I understand that’s how it works and I am aware of the situation I’m in. I’m aware of who is around me, whose eyes are on me, whose targets are on me. I’m a very highly wanted man, both by wrestlers and by companies and promoters alike. All eyes, targets, everything on me.”

