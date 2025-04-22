JBL Recalls Getting “Dry Humped By The Fridge” At WrestleMania After-Party

WrestleMania week is always filled with glitz, glamour, and unforgettable moments—but according to WWE Hall of Famer JBL, the real spectacle sometimes happens after the show.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Something To Wrestle podcast with Conrad Thompson, JBL shared what may be one of the most chaotic and entertaining WrestleMania after-party stories ever told, involving fellow Hall of Famer Booker T, Chicago Bears legend William “The Refrigerator” Perry, and JBL’s wife Meredith.

“Oh yeah, dancing with Booker T,” JBL began, before dropping a shocking detail. “Yeah, I got dry humped by The Fridge. William Perry. Not real proud of that, but I did… true story.”

The legendary party moment kicked off when JBL and his wife challenged Booker T and Sharmell to a full-blown dance-off.

“So me and my wife challenged Booker and Sharmell to a dance off,” JBL recounted. “And so Sharmell is, of course, the only one that can really dance out of all four of us, but we had a dance-off.”

JBL added that the energy spiraled into something straight out of a surreal comedy, complete with breakdancing attempts and unexpected cameos.

“Booker was popping and locking and doing all this stuff,” JBL said. “I thought I was better than him because I was doing like this breakdancing stuff… And then William Perry gets out there and somehow pulls his hat off. He’s like humping me, and for some reason, I’m not sure why—but he’s The Fridge, so it’s okay.”

As if that wasn’t enough, the most jaw-dropping moment might have been delivered by JBL’s wife, Meredith Whitney—an accomplished Wall Street analyst once featured on the cover of Fortune magazine.

“My wife did like the worm across the ground,” JBL revealed. “The whole party shut down… She was just on the cover of Fortune magazine at this time… listed as one of the most 100 most important people in the world, and she was doing the worm at a WrestleMania party across the dance floor.”

Even WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon were briefly captivated by the chaotic scene.

“You could see Linda and Vince standing on chairs, watching,” JBL recalled. “Until we called for Vince to come out there. Then they both disappeared because they didn’t want to get out there.”

Although the dance-off had no official winner (“I think we ended up in a draw”), JBL’s story is yet another example of the unexpected magic that can happen during WrestleMania week—this time, far away from the ring.

