Jeff Hardy Bringing His Willow Persona To WWE TV?

On the October 4th 2021 edition of WWE RAW, Jeff Hardy cut a post-match promo after losing to United States champion Damian Priest. Hardy mentioned how being drafted to Smackdown would give fans an opportunity to see a different side and different “ego” of him.

During a recent appearance on the Culture State podcast, Hardy teased that fans would see the Willow persona again before his retirement:

“Speaking of Willow, I was just talking to the guy who makes the mask, who made it back then, he’s an awesome mask maker and making a new Willow mask and talking about the possibility of Willow entering the scene once again before my career is over. There we go, it’s gonna happen.”

Hardy previously used his “Willow” persona while working for Impact Wrestling.