Jeff Hardy: “I’m Kind Of Tired Of That Hardy Boz Music”

Former WWE World Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Hardy recently returned to TNA to team with his brother Matt. Tommy Dreamer discussed Jeff’s return to TNA after leaving AEW. He asked Jeff how he felt after hearing his music:

“To be honest, the first time when we went back [to WWE] at WrestleMania 33, I remember talking to Jericho after and I was like, yeah man it was pretty cool even though they played that old ass Hardy Boyz music. Still to this day I was looking so forward looking to like ‘Modest’ hitting and I’ve done this thing with the Hardy Boyz music slowing down…and then it kicks into ‘Modest,’ which is my original TNA theme. Still in the future I think that can happen for sure. I’m kind of tired of that Hardy Boz music. Really tired of it, to be honest. But the people aren’t.”



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)