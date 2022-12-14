Jeff Hardy’s Pre-Trial Hearing Date Has Been Scheduled For Next Week

AEW star Jeff Hardy is scheduled to appear in court next week.

Hardy is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday, December 21, after his initial hearing was pushed back several times at his attorneys’ request.

Hardy was arrested in June and charged with DUI (Alcohol or Drugs), third offense within ten years, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked, and violation of driver’s license restrictions.

Under Florida law, the primary charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison if Hardy is convicted, while the others are misdemeanors. He has entered a not guilty plea.

On June 28, Hardy entered a written plea of “not guilty,” and on August 10, he waived his right to a speedy trial.

Hardy has been absent from AEW TV since his arrest, as required by AEW President Tony Khan. Matt Hardy has since returned to television and continues to keep his brother up to date on his podcast.