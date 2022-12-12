Jeff Hardy’s ROH Debut Was So Bad He Called It “Ring of Horror”

After leaving WWE in April of 2003, Jeff Hardy joined Ring of Honor and made his debut as the Willow character at Death Before Dishonor.

However, the reaction to his triple-threat bout against Joey Matthews and Krazy K did not turn out as he had hoped.

Following the match, Jeff referred ROH as “Ring of Horror,” which Matt Hardy discussed on the most recent episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast.

“That was a very famous night where he first like debuted Willow there on ROH, came out in that and that match was actually put together by Thomas Simpson, who you just saw there, if I’m not mistaken. It was Jeff, he was doing something with Kirby Mack, who was a student of Thomas Simpson back in the day. And somehow he enabled a deal to get Jeff to come to the ROH show. But I remember Jeff never wanted to go back to ROH. After that, I remember for the longest time he called it Ring of Horror and he was so upset about the reaction he got there.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: