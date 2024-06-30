Jerry Lawler On Vince McMahon Working Heel Against Him In USWA

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler recently spoke with News4Jax on a number of topics including how Vince McMahon once worked heel against him in the USWA.

Lawler said, “He agreed to bring me into WWE and still let me still let me work in USWA. As a matter of fact, the first time Vince ever became a heel, he came down to Memphis and worked against me and nobody else saw it. He learned a little bit from me from there. I wasn’t thinking about this, making me the greatest or anything like that. I was just doing it on a daily basis because I wanted to wrestle more than I wanted to commentate so it just happened the way it did.”

You can check out Lawler’s comments in the video below.