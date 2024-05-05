Jerry Lawler Provides An Update On His Health

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler has been having health issues over the past year or so and he was even hospitalized last year following a stroke. Lawler, who has since recovered, took part in a virtual signing for East Coast Autograph Auctions and talked about a number of topics including how he has been feeling.

Lawler said, “My health is great. I just (went) over to the doctors to get back on the road from my knee replacement and then of course, still some minor difficulties from the stroke. But all of that stuff is coming around fast.”