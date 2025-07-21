Jerry “The King” Lawler To Appear At BRCW Summer Smash

The following was sent to PWMania.com:

Boca Raton, FL — WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is scheduled to make a special appearance at Boca Raton Championship Wrestling’s (BRCW) Summer Smash event on August 31, 2025, taking place at The Studio at Mizner Park. The appearance is being held in collaboration with Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW).

As part of the event, Lawler will take part in an organized meet and greet session with fans. Attendees will have the opportunity to receive a professional photo with Lawler and one autograph, along with the chance for a brief interaction with the veteran performer.

Lawler, a well-known figure in professional wrestling, is recognized for his decades-long career both in the ring and at the commentary desk. His appearance at Summer Smash marks a rare public engagement in South Florida, especially in Boca Raton.

The meet and greet will be held on the same night as BRCW’s main card, which also includes the headlining title match between TNA International Champion Steve Maclin and wrestling veteran Ricky Morton.

Tickets for the event and the meet and greet are available in limited quantities through BRCW’s official channels.