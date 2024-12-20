Jesse Ventura Explains Why Vince McMahon Was Successful

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura appeared on the Bill Simmons podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including why Vince McMahon was successful despite the reputation that the former WWE Chairman had.

Ventura said, “Vince was successful because as bad as he was, all the other promoters were worse. I’m serious. Vince was like the savior. I knew when I went to Vince that final time, I was gonna quit the business, this was it. I’m gonna do this last hoorah with Vince; if it fails, I’m done, if it succeeds, we’ll take it to wherever it goes and fortunately, we succeeded. Vince actually did me a great favor along the way and that’s why I had loyalty to him, and I’ll just leave it at that.”

On what led to his WWE exit:

“I was uncontrollable. Number one, I tried to unionize. Number two, I wouldn’t allow them to market me without negotiating it. That’s what ultimately got me thrown out of the WWF/WWE.”

On why he left WCW:

“Eric Bischoff then got the head job in WCW, and then behind my back, he went out and got Hogan … they gave Hogan total artistic control. He came in [and] got me immediately fired.”

