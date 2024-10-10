Jesse Ventura’s WWE Legends deal is official.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed in a recent appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet that he was about to sign a legends deal with WWE, which had been in the works for several months. Ventura revealed earlier this year that now that Vince McMahon has left WWE, he is in talks with them again.

“The Body” has had a good and bad relationship with the company for years, but now that Triple H is in charge, things have changed. The iconic wrestler established himself as a wrestler before becoming a WWE announcer.

Ventura famously attempted to get WWE wrestlers to unionize in 1986, prior to WrestleMania 2. As a result, he engaged in a legal battle with the former chairman.

In an announcement made today on his Substack, the legendary name stated that the deal is complete and that he believes it is only right to finish where he began, back in wrestling. He went on to say that there is even “bigger and better stuff waiting to happen.”

With Saturday Night’s Main Event returning in December, it would be great to see him back at the iconic event he has been a part of for years.