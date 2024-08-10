Jey Uso Looks Back On The Bloodline’s Success During The Pandemic Era

WWE star Jey Uso appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including The Bloodline’s success during the pandemic era.

Uso said, “I think we elevated wrestling at that time as far as the COVID era, Thunderdome era, because it was just done different. We had to tap in more of the acting, and the emotion part rather than just moves because there was no crowd. So we could literally just play to the camera and really, really become like live actors on screen.”

On the creative direction of the group:

“Sitting in a room with Hunter, the Wise Man, and Roman every week, we were just [discussing], ‘What did we do last week? What are we going to do this week?’ That’s how we were doing it every single week. We didn’t know what was happening, but it was weird because every time we felt this plateau a little bit, something organically happened on screen and it just made the story go more.”

