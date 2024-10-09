Jey Uso Names His Favorite WWE Moment

WWE Intercontinental Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso spoke with Jazzy’s World at Fanatics Fest on a number of topics, including his favorite WWE moment.

Uso said, “Maybe WrestleMania 40. Big dream match, me and Jimmy. If I had to if I had to choose.”

On the match adding “a little spice” to the Bloodline storyline:

“Yeah, yeah. We’re going to get it together, though. Bloodline going to get it together, we’re gonna be alright. Families fight.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)