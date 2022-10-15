Jim Cornette Discusses What Sets MJF Apart From Other Wrestlers Today

On his show, “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette discussed his thoughts on Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

A fan compared MJF to Stone Cold Steve Austin in 1997, but Cornette did not agree with the comparison.

Cornette said:

“That was completely different than MJF, who is pretty thoroughly in every aspect a heel, unlikeable, untrustworthy, will use other people to fight his battles, will jump somebody from behind, take advantage of someone, will back off from a face-to-face confrontation.

He will verbally annihilate somebody when the opportunity is there but then show fear and or trepidation if they’re in front of him. The reason why everybody is cheering MJF now has nothing to do with the reasons they started cheering Steve Austin then.”

According to Cornette, there is now a lack of interesting wrestlers in today’s wrestling, and MJF fills that void for many fans:

“He’s the only one working anymore. He makes you want to see s*** and then takes it away from you until the last minute. He doesn’t just bump for the sake of bumping for everybody.

Because he knows that first he has to piss the people off so they will want to see him have his comeuppance. So he’s got a mind, he’s got a mouth, and he’s got a physique that he knows how to use in the ring. He’s ahead of 90% of the other people in the business and he’s more entertaining than almost all of them.”

Cornette believes that MJF is one of the few wrestlers today that can cut a promo and work in the ring:

“It’s all the same except for guys like MJF. The reason why all that other s*** used to get over in the territory days (Death Match) is that it was different and unusual.

Everybody else was wrestlers that knew how to talk and work. Now he’s one of the only ones of those left. MJF’s out there running a business, so they like him.”

(H/T to SEScoops for the transcription)