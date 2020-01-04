Jim Cornette Sends Threatening Message To Wrestling Writer

Jim Cornette got into a heated Twitter exchange with PWTorch.com writer Bruce Mitchell. Mitchell was discussing the possibly of Cornette being one of the Memphis legends for next week’s AEW Dynamite if Cornette got paid. Cornette then responded and the exchange led to Cornette saying “my right hand will end up around your throat” if they were to meet in person.

Don’t think Cornette would get within a mile of AEW since he views it as mud show wrestling and SJW paid by a billionaire and look at me I can do a stunner son — Tyler Golasinski (@GTGmoney226) 2 January 2020

Hey Fuckwit, don't know how I got in your conversation but you know I wouldn't have anything to do with that bullshit for any amount of money, sorry I'm not like you, a whore whose opinion changes with a paycheck or a backstabbing liar. Keep my name out of your dicklicker Bruce. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) 3 January 2020

Herd came to the place I was already at, as did Shitstain, & I worked for Jeff J, not Twat Carter. Your "full, educated opinion" is horseshit as you're a never-was trying to get in from the outside. Also a lying sack of shit & a fucking idiot. And those are your best qualities. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) 3 January 2020

Also come to Charlotte in August & explain to me over in a quiet corner that this is America and you'll end up red, white & blue, asswipe. I've always despised you & I look forward to a brief exchange. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) 3 January 2020

Not trying to intimidate you, dickless. Just explaining that if I see you in person my right hand will end up around your throat. Try me. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) 3 January 2020