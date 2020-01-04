Jim Cornette Sends Threatening Message To Wrestling Writer

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Jim Cornette got into a heated Twitter exchange with PWTorch.com writer Bruce Mitchell. Mitchell was discussing the possibly of Cornette being one of the Memphis legends for next week’s AEW Dynamite if Cornette got paid. Cornette then responded and the exchange led to Cornette saying “my right hand will end up around your throat” if they were to meet in person.

