Jim Ross Believes Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker Match At AEW All In Was Too Long

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross returned to the commentary booth this past Sunday to call the main event for AEW All In London. On the most recent “Grilling JR” episode, Ross talked about his weekend in London and his employment at the pay-per-view.

On Daniel Bryan preparing to face Swerve Strickland at All In:

“I enjoyed the hell out of that show. I thought it was well booked. Talents really picked it up. Being in a locker room, kind of sequestered in a locker room area for, I got there three hours before the show, you kind of get a different perspective of what goes to the talent’s minds regarding preparation. I happened to dress, it was in the announcer’s locker room, but it’s a great, big room, and our our special visitor in that room was Daniel Bryan. He stayed there all day and it was really cool to watch how he mentally and physically prepared for a big match. I can’t stress enough what I saw and what I felt, and I felt that Daniel Bryan was taking this match more seriously than I ever dreamed that anybody would, because it’s pro wrestling. But, man, he took it seriously as hell, and I think it showed in the ring because I felt like those two guys had a hell of a match.”

Thoughts on the MJF – Will Ospreay match:

“I thought they did a nice job. I really do. I think they did a nice job and told a good story. I was a little turned off by the final build up going into that match on the Dynamite preceding Wednesday because it seemed like there was just too much talk. I thought it was too much jabbering. That was just me. I don’t think you need 15 or 20 or 25 minutes to cut a promo. You shouldn’t. If you are sold on your concept and you believe in what you’re saying and it’s important to you, then all those things should be enough that should make you get to your point passionately, convincingly and move on, but I thought these guys had a good match.”

Ross felt the Mercedes Mone vs Britt Baker match was too long:

“I also think that 17 minutes was more time than they needed to tell the story that they needed to tell. Both of them have influence with Tony. Tony probably had it in his head. ‘Oh, let’s go about 10 bell to bell’, and that should have been plenty. I’d have signed off on that in a heartbeat, but talent negotiate for more time. They think automatically that if they have more time, their match will automatically be better, which is ridiculous, so I don’t know. I thought the match was too long and people just had not yet quite bought into that story and maybe another month of good TV, they would.”

On being interviewed for a future Dark Side of the Ring on Mick Foley:

“I did an interview the other day on Mick Foley’s Dark Side piece, a long one. They really liked it. Evan and those guys really liked it. They told me. They’re very honest so that’ll be coming up whenever it’s released, I don’t know, but they tell me it’s a key part of the feature which I was proud to hear. One of my favorite topics, Mick Foley. How can you not love him?”

On Ricochet’s debut at All In:

“I think the thing that we have to be cautious about is not rushing his progress. I think because so many guys in AEW are athletic to the level of doing amazing spots that it takes time to differentiate yourself from those guys. To some wrestling fans, say casual, a spots a spot.The hardcores, they remember the last time they did it and what it’s called originally, and it’s got a new name, so all those holds and those finishes have backstories, which is fine, but if that’s the case, and we can agree on that, then hopefully AEW will not rush Ricochet because he’s not over right now. People love to see him. It was a surprise, and I said it many times here on the show, wrestling fans love new and love to be surprised, and Ricochet checked both of those boxes at Wembley, but let’s let it get over. I love the kid. He’s so athletic, but let him establish some of his offense. Let’s watch him sell, the fundamental stuff, and see where it takes us.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)