Jim Ross Believes We Might See A One-Time Reunion With Jerry Lawler In AEW

The fact that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler is no longer signed to a full-time WWE contract has sparked rumors that Lawler and Jim Ross might team up again in AEW or somewhere else.

Ross hinted at a reunion during an interview with Busted Open Radio. Tommy Dreamer asked Ross if there was a chance for a one-time reunion with Lawler in AEW when they visited Memphis.

Ross said, “I think so. A one-off. I don’t think he wants to reinvest in a weekly schedule. I certainly don’t. I’m only doing pay-per-views now for Tony Khan and I’m very comfortable with that. I’m happy with that…I’ve kind of paid my dues and I’m happy with my schedule. I’m happy that Tony Khan is respectful enough to manage my schedule so that I can live a little longer. I still get excited about it man.”

Given that Lawler has a WWE Legends contract, an appearance at AEW may not be realistic at this time. Also, Dutch Mantel recently stated that Lawler suffered a minor stroke, so this may not occur anytime soon.

The Busted Open Radio interview with Ross also touched on Paul Heyman’s WWE Hall of Fame speech, why AEW needs a start to break out of the pack, Double Or Nothing, which takes place this Sunday on pay-per-view, and more.

You can check out the complete show below:



