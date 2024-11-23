Jim Ross Criticizes Wrestlers Wearing Jewelry During Matches

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross shared his thoughts on some current wrestling concerns on the the latest “Grilling JR.” Ross said it is “so weak” to watch wrestlers wearing jewelry during matches. Jewelry can become entangled in someone’s gear and, in the worst-case situation, be pulled off during a match.

Ross stated, “Why the hell are the wrestlers wearing jewelry when they’re fighting? That’s all companies, whether it be necklaces or earrings or bracelets or whatever the hell it may be. I know I’m old school. You can get out in my fu**ing yard anytime now, but golly. It’s so weak. I don’t think any wrestler should ever wear any jewelry when they’re wrestling. I just don’t get it. I don’t understand it. Somebody just has to say, ‘No, you can’t wear your sh*t. Put it up, and then when you get through wrestling, you can put it back on.’ It’s just not good. It’s just not good at all.”

Also on the podcast, Ross discussed Julia Hart, AEW, WWE and the main topic was the legendary Arn Anderson.

You can check out the latest podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)