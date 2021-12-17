Jim Ross Says He Loved The Game Plan For Original WWE Brand Split

Jim Ross recently spoke about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the original brand split in WWE. He said he was a fan of it.

“I loved the game plan. I liked the brand split a lot except when we started intermingling and the exclusivity became a misnomer. To me, the exclusivity was the selling point of having two brands. If you like Stone Cold, well you better watch on Monday. If you like The Rock, then you better watch on Thursday or Friday or whatever day it’s going to be. I liked that. I also liked the fact that keeping them separate and not contaminating them with each other would allow you to have your big Super Bowl. They got WrestleMania. I’m just giving you another main event that you can make millions of dollars on. It’s the Super Bowl of Sports Entertainment. That never really happened because the intermingling started right away and all this other sh*t that diluted it and it became a failure.”