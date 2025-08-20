Jimmy Uso Jokes That Naomi’s Pregnancy Came Out Of Nowhere Like An RKO

PWMania.com previously reported that Naomi made a surprising announcement during last Monday night’s WWE RAW: she and Jimmy Uso are expecting a child. On Stephanie McMahon’s “What’s Your Story” podcast, Naomi shared that they didn’t believe they could conceive without assistance due to health issues.

Jimmy Uso discussed various topics on the podcast, including Naomi’s pregnancy, describing it as just as unexpected as Randy Orton’s RKO.

Uso said, “We need y’ all to proceed with caution because there is a baby on board. We pregnant. I’ve been doing a good job proceeding. This is literally out of nowhere, like a RKO. This is what this is and we just hope for it, and I’m still processing it.”

