Jinder Mahal On The 2023 WWE Draft: “I Was Told I’m No Longer A Wrestler, I’m Just A Manager”

Former WWE star Jinder Mahal recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including being told he wasn’t a wrestler anymore following the 2023 WWE Draft.

Mahal said, “While I was managing Indus Sher, when we got drafted to Raw, I was told I’m no longer a wrestler, I’m just a manager. I still stayed in shape. The writer told me — I was pitching all kinds of storylines and six-man tags or matches for myself where Indus Sher is managing me. Nothing was happening. I asked the writer, ‘What’s the deal?’ I also know this because I saw the roster sheet. Male heels on Raw, SmackDown male heels, tag teams. I wasn’t listed under male heels. There were male heel tag teams Indus Sher, and I was in brackets as a manager role. I wasn’t even listed as an active talent.”

“I asked the writer, ‘Was it discussed that I’m not wrestling anymore?’ ‘Yeah, it was brought up that you’re just going to manage Indus Sher.’ Then I had the match with Seth Rollins. Luckily I was in shape already and I stayed in shape.”

You can check out Mahal’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)