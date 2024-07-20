Jinder Mahal Recalls “Huge Red Flag” Moment At The End Of His Run With WWE In 2024

Jinder Mahal recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Mahal commented on the end of his run with WWE in 2024…

“After that (match with Seth Rollins on RAW), it was back to nothing. The Royal Rumble was actually one week after that and I wasn’t in the Royal Rumble and you know, that was like a huge red flag to me at that time and just kind of an indication that maybe I wasn’t gonna be used because at that time, that would have been the time to use me. I was actually pitching to go in at number 30. That would have been a great spot. But again, it’s okay, it’s all good. That’s the thing with WWE, you get many opportunities and sometimes, you have missed opportunities but, all in all, it’s all good, I had a great time there… Still have very cool friends that work there, I still support them, I watch the product. Yeah, it’s amazing.”

Mahal also said the following about a potential return:

“Yeah, definitely. On my end, yeah (the door is open to returning to WWE). Again, creative, if they got something, great, but I don’t wanna go just to sit at home and get a text every week saying, ‘Hey, you’re not needed for TV. Don’t bother flying out’ because that’s the worst feeling. But yeah, definitely. I don’t have any hard feelings and I don’t think that I really did anything to kind of blackball myself or anything. I was very respectful. I always did what was asked of me, I never caused problems or tried my best not to. Whatever was asked of me, for my job that night, I did to the best of my ability (in) my entire career…”

You can check out the interview below: