Joe Coffey Issues Statement Following Gallus’ WWE Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang) were among the WWE NXT talents released last week.
Following Gallus’s release, Joe Coffey took to Twitter (X) to share a statement. He wrote, “If you’ve been in the ring with us, you know. If you’ve been in the locker room with us, you know. Thank you @WWE and @WWENXT. NXT iron doesn’t break. See you soon. A statement and more information will be coming soon.”
— Joe Coffey (@Joe_Coffey) May 4, 2025