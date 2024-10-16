Joe Hendry Makes Big Announcement For 2025 On BBC Radio Scotland

Joe Hendry will be submitting a special version of his viral theme song, “I Believe In Joe Hendry,” for a big annual song contest.

The wildly popular TNA Wrestling star announced during a BBC Scotland Radio appearance this week that he will be entering the 2025 Eurovision song contest.

“It’s official,” Hendry wrote on social media after making the announcement. “As I confirmed on BBC Radio Scotland, about 4 months from now, we will submit: ‘I Believe In Joe Hendry (Eurovision Remix)’.”

He added, “In good time for the March deadline. No matter the outcome, this will be fun.”