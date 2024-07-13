Joe Hendry Reflects On His Success And Recent Rise

Top TNA star Joe Hendry recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including his long journey to become the succes he currently is and his rise to superstardom.

Hendry said, “It has been unreal. What I’ve tried to do, this is what I say to people, I’ve learned to love pro wrestling in front of 50 people, so this is all amazing and a bonus. I’ve learned to love pro wrestling at every level, which took away a lot of the pressure for me. Before, I think I needed to reach certain benchmarks in order to be happy or satisfied with myself or career, but starting to do it for the love of doing it, and from an audience perspective, instead of going, ‘What can the business give me?’ Going, ‘What’s the best and most entertaining thing we can do here? How can we give the fans the most value?’ I’ve been really focused on that.”

“A lot of these opportunities have been happening as a byproduct of the hard work and focus. It’s become a lifestyle and a focus, and all these cool things are a byproduct of that, rather than wishing individual things to happen. I’m in a really good place and there are some amazing things happening. I’m very lucky.”

You can check out Hendry’s comments in the video below.

