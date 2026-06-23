Joe Hendry Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Viral Logan Paul Song

WWE star Joe Hendry spoke with the Toronto Sun about various topics, including how he quickly set out to make an impact when he first arrived on RAW just after WrestleMania. He utilized his greatest asset—his music—by writing the song “Can We Fire Logan Paul,” which immediately resonated with the audience and became a big hit.

Hendry said, “Something that’s been amazing is that I have a lot of creative freedom with the songs that I’m writing. And you know, it was obvious to me watching the show. Sometimes if you can’t find the answer, you just have to rewatch the show and all the answers are there. And I remember writing the song. I had a previous version of the song that had nothing to do with Logan and it was you know I watched the show back and anytime Logan would go to speak the audience wouldn’t let him and I was like “there we go, there’s the answer, I have to go after Logan.” I am grateful that I was given the creative freedom to write a song about Logan. He’s an extremely popular, controversial character. And I think it’s fun to see a character like mine that people can relate to, go after a star like Logan Paul. I think that was exciting for the audience. And, yeah, it’s a hard thing to do. It’s a very specific style of songwriting and (there’s) a bunch of things you have to do. You have to create a song that has a memorable enough hook that people are going to be singing it for weeks to come, but it’s simple enough that after me singing it one time, the entire arena is going to be singing along with me. And that’s what I deliver. And that’s what no one else can do like I can do.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)