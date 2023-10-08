John Cena Addresses His Future With WWE Once The Ongoing SAG-AFTRA Strike Ends

During the WWE Fastlane 2023 PLE post-show press conference, John Cena discussed his future with WWE after the SAG-AFTRA (American actors’ union) strike ends.

He said, “I’ve made it clear that you can’t do both because of the liability insurance. If I were to try and juggle both, that’s very selfish because I would put a whole lot of people in the movie business out of work if something were to happen to me.

Yes, I stopped a project in the middle of it — I can’t even talk about the project because of the strike, but we’re in the middle of it. As soon as we get back to work, we go back to work. I don’t control any of that. I’m crossing my fingers and I hope we can find a resolve everyone is happy with. For right now, I feel this is the best way I can help. To come back home to my family.”

You can watch the complete Fastlane press conference below:



