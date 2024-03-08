John Cena Addresses The Rock’s Heel Turn, Wants To See The End Result

WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s heel turn and how he wants to see the end result.

Cena said, “I’d have to see the end result, and I love being surprised and I also love saying that I’m wrong, because I’ve been wrong about a lot of stuff. When I say, ‘I’m wrong,’ that means I’m just about to learn something that I’m not going to forget. I think Dwayne Johnson is such an attraction, I think The Rock is such an attraction I don’t think our audience [can be] angry with him.”

Cena also talked about the fan backlash over The Rock that fueled the “We Want Cody” movement.

Cena said, “The metric to look at for me is how many people don’t want to see the show. My instinct would say, stay the course and the show is an infinite loop, the treadmill never stops. So, if your expectations change in April, what’s to say we can’t fulfill them next April?”

You can check out the complete podcast below.